Charges filed after fatal 2019 crash in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Charges have been filed in connection with a fatal December 2019 crash, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

On Dec. 28 at 6:06 p.m., officers came to West Gate City Boulevard and High Point Road.

A silver 2017 Nissan Murano and a black 2005 Victory Touring motorcycle collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist, Bengy Christopher Austin, died from his injuries on Jan. 11.

On Thursday, the driver of the Nissan, identified as Fatou Gueye, was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield causing serious injury.

Gueye was given a $100,000 unsecured bond.