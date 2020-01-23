Bus tracking app will be available to all Guilford County Schools parents on January 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- It’s the roll out many Guilford County Schools parents have been waiting for.

On Thursday, FOX8 was first to learn the Here Comes the Bus app would be available to all GCS parents January 30.

The school system has been slowly making it available to different schools since November.

“Right now, about 80 percent of our schools are online,” said Nicole Portee, the senior executive director of operating systems.

Portee says the app didn’t roll out sooner because they wanted to make sure parents had access to the assistance they need and were assured the app was safe.

“Feedback has been very positive,” Portee said. “It has reduced some of the calls.”

The only problem Portee says they’ve come across involves students who ride the bus but aren’t already registered to a route. She says those issues are fixed once the school is notified.

Right now, about 3,000 families have created an account.

“It only requires their last name and their student ID,” Portee said.

The app uses GPS software on buses to let parents know when the bus will arrive.

“Allows them to receive text notifications email notifications,” Portee said.

Portee hopes the new feature will give parents a sense of peace after some have voiced frustrations with GCS transportation.

“The Here Comes the Bus application is really about creating a little more transparency about where the bus is and when it is going to arrive,” Portee said.

Parents can go on the transportation page on the Guilford County Schools website for instructions on how to download the app and frequently asked questions.

Parents can also email gcs-transportation@gcsnc.com. They should respond within 24 hours

The school system is also looking at other features to add to the app, like using the district’s OneCard while boarding. It would still need to be tested.