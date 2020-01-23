× Asheboro man accused human trafficking, holding person in ‘sexual servitude’

ASHEBORO, N.C. — An Asheboro man was arrested after he was accused of forcing a person into sexual servitude, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 22, the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigations Division launched an investigation after receiving a report of possible human trafficking.

A tip from the National Human Trafficking Tip Line identified Salvador Espinoza Escobar, 48, of Asheboro.

Since January 2015, he allegedly held a person in sexual servitude by withholding basic needs in exchange for forced sexual acts.

Escobar was arrested and charged with felony human trafficking.

He is being held at the Randolph County Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is working with World Relief Triad and the Department of Social Services to help the victim.