2 men from fight at Greensboro Steak ‘N Shake share their sides of the story

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The two men who fought inside of a packed Steak 'N Shake in Greensboro are now speaking out.

They wanted to share their version of what led up to a shot being fired inside of the restaurant Sunday afternoon.

FOX8 learned one of the men just wanted to protect his daughter.

"She said, this guy is threatening me. This guy is calling me a B-word and then she hangs up," Quincy Dowdy said.

That was enough to get him to jump in his car and race to the Steak 'N Shake on West Wendover Avenue to protect his 17-year-old daughter.

She was working on Sunday when 59-year-old Leon Rich reportedly verbally assaulted her.

"I did the right thing, standing by my daughter's side," Dowdy explains.

He tells FOX8 he walked in and headed straight for Rich.

"I began to see this gentleman reaching on his right hip. I was totally unaware of what he had in his possession," Dowdy said. "I kind of feared for my safety and everybody else's in the premises safety, so I assaulted him."

During a brief struggle, Dowdy says Rich bit his finger.

"I tried to punch him in the stomach. I tried to bite him back. He never let go, he bit harder," he said.

So hard, his finger is now in a splint.

"It's a bad open wound," Dowdy said. "I actually have a fracture."

FOX8 stopped by Rich's home to get his side of the story.

"I was attacked, I didn't know the guy," he said.

FOX8 asked if he fired a shot inside of the restaurant.

"No, after the guy gouged my eye out, I couldn't see," Rich said. "The cook came out from behind the counter. I was fighting two guys, that's when I pulled my gun out and the cook was trying to take my weapon."

That's all he would tell FOX8, saying he was going to speak with his attorney.

Looking back on things, Dowdy wishes he handled himself differently.

"I regret jeopardizing people's lives, I really do," he said. "Just because I assaulted this man first."