Woman transforms books into works of art

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Hannah Price has discovered a way to take even the most boring book and make it interesting.

“This is going to be an owl,” Price pointed out as she started folding pages. “He’s halfway done, he’s coming to life.”

Using hundreds of strategically placed folds she transforms the book’s pages into a paper sculpture.

“We try our best to match the symbol to what the book is,” she said. “This is a breast cancer ribbon and this is a book about breast cancer.”

It’s called folded book art and leaves many at a loss for words. It all started for Price when she made Christmas gifts for her family.

“It took off,” she said. “People said can you make this or this?”

Some people might see this as a waste of perfectly good books but Price reads something else into it.

“I see it as a way to up-cycle because all our books were slated to be thrown out,” Price said.

You can find her work on Facebook and Instagram under the name, Thorns, Roses and Puppy Noses.