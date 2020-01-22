Will Smith goes undercover as a Lyft driver and the reactions are amazing

Will Smith is a super-star with a five-star rating — on Lyft.

You heard right, Lyft the ride-sharing service.

He went undercover as a driver as part of a promotion called "Bad Boys for Lyft," a play on words that cross-promotes Lyft with Smith's new movie, "Bad Boys for Life."

The unsuspecting passengers were very surprised by their celebrity driver with one so shocked that she blurted out expletives.

Not only did the experience "lift" their spirits, but the passengers also received a free year of Lyft rides!

