Warrants against man previously accused of robbing Eden beauty shop dismissed

EDEN, N.C. — Warrants against a man previously accused of robbing an Eden beauty shop have been dismissed, according to a news release from Eden police.

Investigators with Eden police responded to Sally’s Beauty at 660 S. Pierce St. around 3:04 p.m. on Jan. 17 and interviewed the victims and reviewed video footage.

Jackie Jermaine Moore was identified by three separate people as the suspect captured on surveillance footage, Eden police said.

However, after interviews with family members, friends and acquaintances, “investigators have received several inconsistencies as to the identity of the suspect,” police said.

Warrants against Moore have been dismissed.

Eden police are still working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Eden police at Detective Anthony Lovings at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 or (336) 623-9240.