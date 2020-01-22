Van crashes into High Point building; driver left with life-threatening injuries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A woman faces life-threatening injuries after crashing a van into a High Point building, according to police.

At about 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a crash on the 1600 block of North Main Street.

Witnesses told police that two vehicles crashed and then a vehicle hit a building.

Police believe a 2003 Chevy Astro van was heading north on North Main Street, near Rockspring Road.

Witnesses said the van was going 70 to 80 mph in a 35 mph zone and suddenly veered left into the southbound lane and oncoming traffic.

The van reportedly sideswiped a 2004 Lexus RX330, heading south on North Main Street, and slid out of control.

The van then crashed into Triad Martial Arts at 1613 N. Main St. No one was inside the building at the time.

The woman driving the van, a 41-year-old from High Point, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was the only person in the van.

The High Point 17-year-old driving the Lexus and the passengers in the car were evaluated on scene by EMS but left with their parents.

Police say the speed of the van was likely a factor.