Two diehard Chiefs fans getting married on Super Bowl Sunday

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (WDAF) — The stage is set for one couple’s wedding, which happens to be on Super Bowl Sunday.

“I’ve had a lot of people asking me if there’s a crash list,” Robert Walkowiak said laughing.

Their wedding has been a year in the making. The Chiefs going to the Super Bowl on their big day is actually something this couple has hoped for since they set the date.

“The invitation said, ‘dinner, dancing, Super Bowl party — bring your fan gear,’” Nikki Bailey said.

The wedding party coincidentally will be dressed for the occasion in burgundy red and black.

“No words can describe how excited we are,” Walkowiak said.

“I’ve been waiting for this for four years,” Bailey said.

From customized arrowhead M&Ms and beverages to the Chiefs-themed light fixtures, Bailey made most of the decor.

“[The lights] can change colors or whatever, but now they’re all going to be red,” Bailey said.

She said there are no better people to share the limelight with than the Chiefs.

“I think I’m a little willing to take the backseat to them for the day,” Bailey said laughing.

“It’s going to be the most special day for Kansas City and for us,” Walkowiak said.

For after the ceremony, the couple has planned the ultimate Super Bowl party. Only, the bride and groom are the halftime show.

“Then after the game, we’re celebrating this victorious, glorious win,” Bailey said. “Then, we’ll do the reception.”

They’ve talked about doing the first dance in jerseys.

“In joking, it’s like, what do you have? Mahomes and Kelce dancing the first dance?” Walkowiak said.

But Walkowiak might have to put on the same sweatshirt he’s worn for every postseason game.

“We’re very superstitious as well,” Bailey said.

Bailey put on a Chiefs wedding band while her diamond was getting cleaned, and then the Chiefs won an AFC Championship.

“Yeah, we may have to wait on the ring exchange ceremony until after the fourth quarter,” she laughed.

At the end of the day — and the game — this couple knows they’ll be happy about one thing.

“My favorite part is I still get to marry the woman I love,” Walkowiak said, “and I get to watch the team that I love on the same day.”