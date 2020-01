Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scammers are trading fishy phone calls for fake text messages.

The website How-To Geek says thieves are sending realistic-looking delivery notifications posing as Amazon or FedEx in text messages.

The fake text asks you to click on a link to track your purchase and then takes you to a third-party website asking you to provide personal information.

Experts say don't click any links and call the company for tracking information.