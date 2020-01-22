× Police searching for 15-year-old North Carolina girl last seen 4 days ago

CONCORD, N.C. — A missing North Carolina teen has not been seen in four days, according to the Concord Police Department.

Concord police are looking for 15-year-old Amy Lisets Rivera, who was last seen at Concord Mills Mall on Jan. 18 after going to a movie at AMC Theaters.

Earlier in the day, Amy was dropped off at the mall by her father and was supposed to be picked up later in the evening.

Concord police said they have information that Amy left the theater before the end of the movie and did not say where she was going.

When Amy’s friends left at the end of the movie, they could not find her.

Concord police believe Amy got into a vehicle at some point after leaving the theater.

Amy is described as being 5’2″, approximately 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with cats on it and black leggings.

Amy may be trying to get to somewhere in Virginia to meet someone, Concord police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Concord police at (704) 920-5000.