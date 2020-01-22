Police looking for woman, 2 men after Burlington Waffle House robbed at gunpoint

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are looking for two men and a woman after they allegedly robbed a Waffle House at gunpoint, according to Burlington police.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery at the Waffle House at 2701 Alamance Road.

At the scene, police learned three people came into the restaurant with firearms and demanded money from employees.

Two employees were in the business, as well as one customer.

The three suspects ran out of the restaurant with an undetermined amount of money. Police believe they went west on Interstate 40 in an unknown vehicle.

The suspects are described as:

a black woman between 5-foot and 5-foot-5 with a medium build. She was wearing a gray hoodie, black athletic pants with three red stripes down the leg and an unknown handgun.

a black man between 6-foot and 6-foot-2 with a thin build. He was wearing a red hooding with a red horizontal stripe across the shoulders, black athletic pants with a wide white stripe down the leg and a small black handgun.

a 6-foot-tall black man with a medium build wearing a multi-colored hoodie with a green body, purple arms and a yellow hood. He also had white high-top shoes and an unknown handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burlington police at (336) 229-3500 or Alamance CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.