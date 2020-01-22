× Man accused of intentionally ramming car, killing 3 teenagers

TEMESCAL VALLEY, Calif. — Three teenagers died in a crash when a man intentionally rammed their car, according to KTLA.

Anurag Chandra, 42, of Corona, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

At about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, six teenagers were in a 2002 Toyota Prius on Temescal Canyon Road, near Trilogy Parkway.

Police say Chandra, in a Infiniti Q50, intentionally rammed the Prius, sending the car crashing into a tree.

One of the teenagers died at the scene, KTLA reports. The other five were taken to a hospital where another two of the teenagers died.

The survivors suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses followed the suspect vehicle to a house and called in law enforcement.

At about 2:45 a.m., Chandra was arrested at the home.

Debbie Ruiz, whose son, 16-year-old Drake Ruiz, was killed, says the boys were playing a prank thinking they were at the home of a friend. The teenagers allegedly rang the doorbell and drove away.