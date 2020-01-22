‘I’m 64, I don’t have time for this’: Greensboro man’s house shot in broad daylight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Greensboro police are searching for the person who shot at a house on Martin Street in the middle of the day Tuesday.

It happened in the 700 block at a single house in a collection of duplexes.

“I know they ain’t trying to hit me,” resident Edmond Hinson said.

He said he was in the back room when he heard an explosion of gunfire and bullets rip through his house.

“The bullets were coming by me so fast, if I moved, I probably would’ve gotten hit,” he said.

Bullets were recovered from his walls, his TV and his floor. At least three managed to travel through most of his walls.

Edmond said one of the bullets missed him by inches.

“The door stopped it because I had the door open. If the door wasn’t open, the bullet would’ve hit me,” he said.

He does not know who did this or why. He has spent much of Wednesday boarding the shattered front door, to protect himself from the cold.

“It happened right in the dead of winter, and I’m trying to stay warm,” he said.

Greensboro police ask anyone with information to contact them right away.