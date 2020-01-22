High Point police warn drivers of concrete falling onto South Main Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. — High Point police are warning drivers to be mindful of possible falling bricks on South Main Street.

Police say the Interstate 85 Business overpass appears to be shedding concrete onto South Main Street.

A worker at a nearby O'Reilly's Auto Parts said he saw concrete on the road driving in Wednesday morning.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the state's Bridge Maintainance Unit has responded and assessed the situation.

"It appears an overheight vehicle struck one of the steel girders under the bridge, breaking some concrete loose from the overhang of the bridge," NCDOT said in a news release.

Crews have cleared the debris and determined that there is no more loose concrete on the overhang and no structural damage to the bridge.