Herbie set to star in U.S. Figure Skating Championships opening ceremonies, appear at Fan Fest

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One of the stars of the U.S. Figure Skating Championships opening ceremonies won't be on skates; he'll be on wheels.

A car made to look like Herbie the Love Bug, Disney's anthropomorphic 1963 Volkswagen Beetle, will appear to help kick off the event.

Guests will also get a chance to see the Love Bug up close at the event's Fan Fest.

Fan fast will include skating demonstrations, a kind of skating 101 course, video games and more.

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships run from Wednesday to Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For more information, visit the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships website.