Greensboro mom warns others after encounter with suspicious man at Target

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro mother is warning others after an uncomfortable encounter at the Target on New Garden Road.

"As we were leaving Target, a man in black SUV rolled his window down and made a comment about how beautiful my children were," the woman told a dispatcher in a 911 call.

She said at first she didn't think much of it, but the man circled the parking lot and by the time she got to her car, the man pulled up beside her car. He then got out of the SUV and came toward the woman and her children.

"He went to touch one of my children and he was like, 'They're so pretty, I want to see them,'" she told the dispatcher.

She said at that point, she positioned herself and her shopping cart between the man and her children and told him to leave her alone.

A Target employee nearby was able to help get the man to leave.

The woman did contact the store and learned security cameras captured the man approaching her

Greensboro police had an officer look into the case and while police say it is suspicious, nothing criminal took place.