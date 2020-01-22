Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- FanFest at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships offers fun for the whole family.

FanFast includes skating demonstrations, a kind of skating 101 course, video games and more.

FanFest is open through Saturday and is free and open to the public.

For a full FanFest schedule, click here.

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships run from Wednesday to Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For more information, visit the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships website.