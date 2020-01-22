Family of 18-year-old shot, killed in Greensboro calls for justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The family of 18-year-old Brannon Tyson wants anyone who knows anything about his killing to speak up.

"This is a pain no family needs to go through," said Karen Feaster, Brannon's aunt.

Since Monday, there have been tears, anger and pleas surrounding his death. The teenager was shot outside a home on Fewell Road Monday afternoon. No suspect has been arrested.

"It's just been a nightmare," said William Davis, his father.

His family is having a tough time with closure.

"Until you lose a nephew, a child, words just cannot express," said Nancy Owens, Brannon's aunt. "And as long as I have breath in my body, we're going to find out who you are."

Davis said his son left the house for no more than 10 minutes on Monday.

"The guy came across the street and said William, your son's been shot," Davis said.

What made this tragedy tougher is where it happened.

"It's hard to open your front door and know that your son was killed right across the street," Davis said. "They took my baby away from me and I need justice served."