Deputy credits training after breaking up fight at Greensboro Steak ‘N Shake

A Davidson County deputy, enjoying a Sunday meal with his family, turned to his training to save lives inside of a packed restaurant.

Deputy Robert Boggs walked FOX8 through the chaos that unfolded at a Greensboro Steak 'N Shake over the weekend.

People were running from the restaurant.

There was panic inside of the West Wendover Avenue restaurant, packed with families for Kids Eat Free Weekend.

"It was hectic. Everybody was screaming, yelling, running, tables were falling over," Boggs said.

Boggs was with his wife and daughter at the time, but he quickly went into law enforcement mode.

"Somebody could have gotten shot. They could have shot somebody," he said.

Inside of the Steak 'N Shake, two men argued and things got physical.

"They had each other by the neck, by the shirt. Sometime during that time, he pulled out his gun," Boggs said. "It just went off towards one of the booths."

People inside took cover under the tables, while others raced out the door.

"I jumped up. I pull my service, my backup weapon. I point it at him and I'm giving him commands," he said. "Drop the gun, drop the gun!"

The man followed Boggs' commands.

Greensboro police took Leon Rich and Quincy Dowdy to jail.

The situation never rattled Boggs, but it did upset him.

"It bothers me they put so many people's lives in danger," he said.

But that's why, Boggs tells FOX8, he will always be prepared and ready to react when needed.

"I take my credentials and my gun everywhere I go," he said. "I don't want to be the person who says I could have done something and I didn't get a chance to."

Boggs has been with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office for three years and has had to step in to diffuse dangers while off-duty before.