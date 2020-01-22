‘Deadly Secrets’ — the podcast episode 2: ‘Those left behind’

After Charlie Lawson killed seven members of his family and then himself on Christmas Day, 1929, the story began to spread, making headlines around the country. The curious began to descend on the Lawson’s tobacco farm, and sightseers were known to steal pieces of the property as souvenirs. To control the crowds and save the farm for the sole surviving son, the family opened it up as a tourist attraction. The gruesome story also made its way into the music world as a hit ballad record in 1930, helping fuel even more interest and lore to this murder mystery.

