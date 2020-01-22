Community concerned as Liberty Town Council debates closing police department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, N.C. — There was standing room only inside of the Town of Liberty Council Chambers Tuesday evening. Many of the town residents were there to voice how their town should be policed.

The Town of Liberty held the work session meeting to hear from residents on the future of the police department.

Currently, town leaders are trying to decide whether they should invest millions of taxpayers dollars into a brand new police station to replace the outdated one they currently have. The other option would be to contract police services through the county's sheriff's office.

"We will not do anything to jeopardize our law enforcement and protection for our citizens of Liberty," said Mayor Filmore York during the discussion.

Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt was invited to the meeting to answer questions from residents and share the potential plan of what it would mean if they provide services. Seabolt told residents the response times would not change, plus they would keep the same number of officers on patrol.

"I feel like we could provide the same number of officers to work in this area and would have the same response time if not better," said Sheriff Seabolt.

However, many of the residents still believe the response times would be an issue.

"The Sheriff`s Department will not be able to get there within a matter of minutes," said Magaret Hollar, a Liberty resident.

Others, like long-time resident Ritchie Carter, want to see the police department remain because of the personal relationship they have with citizens.

"Those guys are familiar with the area and with the people in the community. We know them and I think it`s more personal to have these guys," said Carter.