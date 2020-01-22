× Championship-winning figure skater Adam Richard Rippon spotted working out in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A successful former figure skater was working out in Greensboro on Wednesday morning.

Adam Richard Rippon worked out at Orangetheory in Greensboro.

Rippon is an American former figure skater. He won the 2010 Four Continents Championships and the 2016 U.S. National Championships. Earlier in his career, he won the 2008 and 2009 World Junior Championships, the 2007–08 Junior Grand Prix Final, and the 2008 U.S junior national title. Rippon was selected to represent the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

At the 2018 Winter Olympics, Rippon won a bronze medal as part of the figure skating team event. Later that year, he won season 26 of Dancing with the Stars with professional dancer Jenna Johnson.

Rippon is one of many well-known figure skaters in town.

The 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships run from Wednesday to Sunday at the Greensboro Coliseum.

For more information, visit the 2020 U.S. Figure Skating Championships website.