5G Ultra Wideband comes to Greensboro. What that means for you

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Verizon Wireless spokesperson Kate Jay can download a three-hour movie onto her phone in less than 10 seconds. That’s the reality of 5G. You might notice Verizon’s small cell towers on poles around Greensboro.

Verizon recently added Greensboro to its growing list of cities that offer 5G Ultra Wideband.

“It is the future. This is a transformative technology. Many of us remember when 4G rolled out. Apps like Uber didn’t exist before,” Jay said.

5G stands for the fifth generation of cellular network technology.

The first generation was analog voice calls. The second brought text messaging. The third generation of the cellular network allowed the use of mobile apps and browsing the internet wirelessly. And then 4G, which is what most of our phones operate on now, simply made 3G much faster. 5G is expected to be at least 10 times faster than that and will offer near-zero latency. That’s the time it takes to send and receive information between devices.

Jay performed a speed test and measured 1.5 gigabits. Open Signal said the average speed on 4G is 16 Mbps. 1 gigabit is 1000 megabits!

“So much of what 5G can enable we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” Jay said.

And most of us are still dreaming because you must have a device that works on 5G. Apple doesn’t even sell an iPhone that is 5G compatible. There are only about eight phones that are and they’re expensive.

But for now, when you see one of those small cell towers, you know the future is coming.