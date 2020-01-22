2 sent to hospital amid house fire on Bowen Boulevard in Winston-Salem

Posted 6:16 am, January 22, 2020
Video courtesy of the Winston-Salem Fire Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A house fire sent two people to the hospital, according to the Winston-Salem Fire Department,

At about 2:27 a.m. Wednesday, crews responded to a house fire at 2200 Bowen Boulevard in Winston-Salem.

Two people were inside the home when the fire started but managed to get out.

They were both taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Bowen Boulevard was closed in both directions.

