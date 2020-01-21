Watch Live: Impeachment trial of Pres. Donald Trump begins in the Senate

Yadkinville man charged with soliciting prostitution of a child

Posted 1:17 pm, January 21, 2020, by
Christopher "Colt" Melton

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — A Yadkinville man was arrested after allegedly soliciting a child for sex, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher “Colt” Melton, 32, of Yadkinville, is charged with solicitation of a child by computer or certain other electronic devices to commit an unlawful sex act and solicitation of the prostitution of a minor.

Deputies began investigating after receiving a report on Dec. 5.

On Jan. 17, deputies served Melton with outstanding warrants.

He received a $15,000 secure bond.

