× Wilkes County pastor arrested on over 100 counts of felony sex offenses, deputies say

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An eastern Wilkes County pastor was arrested on over 100 counts of felony sex offenses Thursday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, is identified online as the pastor of a church on N.C. 268 in Elkin called Open Arms Outreach Ministries.

He was charged in connection with two male victims and one female victim.

The victim’s ages ranged from 4 to 16 when the offenses happened, deputies say.

Most of the offenses reportedly happened between 2000 and 2015.

On Monday, he was in the Wilkes County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.