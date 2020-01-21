Watch Live: Impeachment trial of Pres. Donald Trump begins in the Senate

Wilkes County pastor arrested on over 100 counts of felony sex offenses, deputies say

Posted 7:16 pm, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 07:17PM, January 21, 2020

Rodney Dean Luffman

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — An eastern Wilkes County pastor was arrested on over 100 counts of felony sex offenses Thursday, according to the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office.

Rodney Dean Luffman, 58, is identified online as the pastor of a church on N.C. 268 in Elkin called Open Arms Outreach Ministries.

He was charged in connection with two male victims and one female victim.

The victim’s ages ranged from 4 to 16 when the offenses happened, deputies say.

Most of the offenses reportedly happened between 2000 and 2015.

On Monday, he was in the Wilkes County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.