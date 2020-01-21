Video of NC husband singing to wife before her cancer surgery goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A North Carolina woman is facing her second battle with brain cancer, but this time she's not going through it alone, WSOC reports.

Her husband is giving her reason to fight.

Newlyweds Ray and Rosyln Singleton are on a journey they never expected.

"To me, cancer is a blessing because it's my way of telling people that no matter what it is, it's going to be OK," Roslyn said.

Roslyn is facing her second battle with brain cancer.

She noticed changes with her health while she was serving in the Navy in 2008.

By 2013, before she'd ever met Ray, she received her first diagnosis.

"The first round was more aggressive. The tumor was the size of an orange," Roslyn said.

By 2016, when the couple first met, Roslyn was cancer free. by 2018, the two were married.

Then the cancer came back in October 2019.

"I wasn't expecting for it to come back because I was young, and I was taking care of myself," Roslyn said. "I don't eat pork. I was like 'I'm doing good.'"

Throughout their journey, Ray has been using his love for music to encourage his wife.

He made a video just to make her smile while she was sitting in the waiting room a few weeks ago before her second brain surgery.

"I was nervous, and I was bored. When she comes out, I don't know if she'll be able to see this, but I want to make something for her that will make her smile after having her head cut open," Ray said.

It did a lot more than that

"It got to Shade Room," Ray said. "They've got 17 million followers on Instagram, and it went absolutely crazy. It went crazy!"

The song in Ray's tribute is from Grammy-nominated artist Daniel Caesar.

His management team contacted the couple and shared how their video inspired him.

From there, they also extended an invitation to the international music festival Coachella.

"I told my pastor and God in front of a lot of people, I'm with her through sickness and health and this is just a part of that," Ray said.

"He makes it OK," Roslyn said.

The couple has a long road ahead as Roslyn continues treatments.