GREENSBORO, N.C. -- On the ice and out in the community, figure skaters and fans are making their way into the Piedmont Triad.

In the past, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships have brought in more at 100,000 people.

Hill Carrow, the chairman of the local organizing committee, says studies have shown a $20 million impact from business at places like local shops, restaurants and hotels. The city is also benefiting financially from being in the spotlight.