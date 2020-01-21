Third-grade NASCAR superfan joins pit crew for day thanks to Charlotte racing company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- Third-grader Josh Grandeo got a big surprise when he got to work in a NASCAR pit crew for a day, WSLS reports.

Josh's teacher Kirsten Filiberto took a photo of Josh in her old college cap and gown, holding a sign that reads "future pit crew member."

"I've never had a student say they wanted to be a pit crew member before," Filiberto said.

With help from a friend, Filiberto found out pit crew members with Chip Ganassi Racing out of Charlotte wanted to pay the 9-year-old a visit.

“I was like, ‘Oh my gosh,’" Josh said. “...I was like going crazy and stuff."

Not only did the crew send Josh a recruiting letter to join the team, but they also brought in a race car just for him with his name on it.

"Ganassi Racing went above and beyond. They could've just sent him a recruiting letter, and Josh would have been just as excited," Filiberto said.

Josh was put to the test. He helped change the tires and even sat in the driver's seat.

“I hope this was fun for him. This is only a small part of what he can really see. We’d love to get him down to the shop and show him around,” said Stephen Price, a rear tire changer and Lynchburg native.

“For them to take time out of their busy schedule to come here and share some time with both our sons has been amazing. It’s just a wonderful experience we would have never dreamed of,” said Jason Grandeo, Josh’s dad.

It's certainly a dream Josh says he never imagined and will never forget.