In today's Forever Family, we introduce you to Tazavion.

He's a resilient child who loves sports and is eager to find a loving home that will bring him the support and care he deserves.

He says his favorite subjects in school are math and science, and he dreams of going to North Carolina State University.

"A Forever Family to me is someone who takes you and adopts you," he says. "If I had one wish, it would be to be in a forever home."