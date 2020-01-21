Suspect arrested for kidnapping NC mom, infant son at gunpoint, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Fayetteville police have arrested the man they say kidnapped a woman and her infant son at gunpoint Monday morning, WNCN reports.

Police responded to the 4900 block of Tangerine Drive in reference to a home invasion and kidnapping at approximately 1:12 a.m. Monday, police said in a press release.

The investigation shows that Wani Thomas, 24, broke into the home and forced 20-year-old Jasmine Livermore and her 1-month-old son Nathaniel Thomas into an unknown vehicle by gunpoint.

At 8 a.m., Fayetteville police said that Livermore and the infant had been located and were safe.

Wani Thomas was captured just before 11 a.m., police said on Twitter. He was wanted for two counts of first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and two counts of assault by pointing a gun.

He was considered armed and dangerous.

Erica Sims, who is Jasmine Livermore’s mother and Nathaniel Thomas’s grandmother, called 911 after the kidnapping.

Sims said the suspect kicked in the front door and started threatening the family with a gun.

Erica Sims also had a gun but said she was scared he would start shooting his and didn’t want to take a chance with two babies in the home, so she called 911.

“I was saying to the dispatcher, ‘Please, hurry up, because you know he got my daughter at gunpoint. He has my grandson.’”

Erica Sims also spoke with WNCN following the arrest.

“Right now, I’m going to enjoy this moment of being happy and enjoy the fact that they have caught him. And he’s no longer on the run so maybe my daughter can breathe a little easy too,” Sims said. “I’m relieved for my daughter and my grandson.”

Police told WNCN that they requested an AMBER Alert but were not granted one. They did not say why state authorities would not issue the alert.

If anyone has information concerning the incident they should immediately call 911, Detective Bisner with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676-2597 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).