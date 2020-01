Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is International Playdate Day, and we're celebrating the importance of the playdate.

Experts agree: playdates support healthy development, including social, emotional and language.

When children get together, it allows them to practice their social skills. They learn to share, take turns, and cooperate.

Playdates are also a great place for kids to use their manners.

Find out more in this week's Mommy Matters.