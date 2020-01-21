Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old boy at California wilderness park

Posted 7:58 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 08:00AM, January 21, 2020

Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Department

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old boy Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Department.

At about 4:15 p.m., a mountain lion at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park attacked the boy, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.

The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies and air support helped evacuate the park.

Crews were able to find the mountain lion in a nearby tree. Due to a “threat to public safety,” according to the sheriff’s department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized law enforcement to euthanize the animal at about 5:20 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.