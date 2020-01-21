Mountain lion attacks 3-year-old boy at California wilderness park

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A mountain lion attacked a 3-year-old boy Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County, California, Sheriff’s Department.
At about 4:15 p.m., a mountain lion at Whiting Ranch Wilderness Park attacked the boy, the Orange County Fire Authority reports.
The child was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
Deputies and air support helped evacuate the park.
Crews were able to find the mountain lion in a nearby tree. Due to a “threat to public safety,” according to the sheriff’s department, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife authorized law enforcement to euthanize the animal at about 5:20 p.m.
33.717471 -117.831143