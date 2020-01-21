× Mother admits to killing 3-year-old son, 2-year-old daughter, 7-month-old daughter, police say

PHOENIX — A mother was arrested after she allegedly admitted to killing her three children, according to Phoenix police.

Rachel Henry, 22, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

At about 7:30 p.m. Monday, police answered a 911 call and responded to a home near 24th Street and Vineyard Road.

At the scene, officers found a 3-year-old boy, 2-year-old girl and 7-month-old girl, all unresponsive.

Officers attempted CPR but the children were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Henry was at the home at the time of the killings, along with the father of the children and an adult relative.

“There are no obvious signs of trauma to the children and so investigators will interview the parents as they try to piece together what caused this tragedy,” police said in a Facebook post.

Later, Henry reportedly admitted to killing her three children, according to police.

Police say she recently moved to Arizona from Oklahoma.