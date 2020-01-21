How you can help save lives during National Blood Donor Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

January is National Blood Donor Month!

It's a great time to think about giving.

Maya Franklin from the American Red Cross joined us to talk about the need for donations.

To donate blood you must be at least 17 years old and weigh at least 110 pounds.

You must be in generally good health and have not donated in the last 56 days.

For those that have the flu, it is important to wait until they no longer exhibit flu symptoms and feel completely well.

For first-time donors, you will need to make an appointment, review eligibility and get a good night's sleep.

Drink an extra 16 ounces of water, eat iron-rich foods and bring identification.

You may want to bring your playlist to listen to music and bring a friend to donate alongside you.