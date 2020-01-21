Guilford County commissioners, school board to discuss $2 billion plan to repair, rebuild schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A $2 billion question is on the table for Guilford County commissioners and school leaders as talks continue Tuesday.

The school district says it needs the money to make long-overdue repairs to its aging school buildings. Now the challenge is finding it.

Tuesday morning, commissioners and the school board are having a committee meeting to discuss the plans.

Leaders are considering a bond referendum, a half-cent sales tax and other options.

No matter what it will probably come down to the taxpayer to some degree to vote on.

They also plan to focus on priorities for this $2 billion plan.

The master plan the district revealed in November says one of the main goals is fully renovating 19 schools and rebuilding 22.

These are the schools in the worst condition that need a new modern design.

There are also plans to build new schools where the county is growing, planning for economic development.

The priorities are important to outline because county commissioners say these projects will have to happen over a period of time, possibly 10 to 15 years.

Funding from bonds is released in pieces, so as projects progress more money would be released.

The committee will discuss the plans at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but any decisions made in this meeting will still have to go to the full commissioners for a vote.

Guilford County Schools' $2 billion plan

Guilford County school board members met with county commissioners in December, revealing a two-phase plan illustrating the possible priority projects for the school system.

The $2 billion master plan for Guilford County Schools involves shutting down 13 schools, renovating and rebuilding others, and creating new ones, to make massive improvements to the Triad's largest school system.

The 13 schools that would close are:

Brown Summit Middle School

Cone Elementary School

Doris Henderson Newcomers School

Erwin Montessori

Hampton Elementary School

Madison Elementary School

Murphey Elementary School

Oak Hill Elementary School

Peeler Elementary School

SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight High School

Southern Elementary School

Sumner Elementary School

Wiley Elementary School

Another 11 administrative buildings would also close, including Merritt Drive Annex, Prescott Street Tech Department, Lees Chapel, Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation, Eugene Street, Laughlin Professional Center, Psychological Services, Market Street, Grimes Avenue Warehouse and Naco Road Maintenance.

This is a list of the 22 schools that would be rebuilt under this proposal:

Allen Jay Elementary

Bessemer Elementary

Brooks Global Studies Elementary

Claxton Elementary

Foust Elementary

Frazier Elementary

Irving Park Elementary

Jackson 6-12 Preparatory Academy

Joyner Elementary

Kirkman Park Elementary (which would become a visual/performing arts magnet elementary school)

Kiser Middle

Millis Road Elementary

Montlieu Academy of Technology

Morehead Elementary

Northwood Elementary

Page High (on Cone Elementary School's site and moving the biomedical/health sciences academy to this school)

Peck Elementary (which would become a regional expeditionary K-8 magnet school)

Southern High

Sternberger Elementary

Vandalia Elementary

Washington Elementary (as a K-8 computer science magnet school)

Weaver Academy

This is a list of the 19 schools, which are in the worst condition compared to the cost of replacement, slated for full renovations:

Newcomers School (Academy at Smith site)

Allen Middle

Alternative Programs (Weaver site)

Andrews High

Erwin Montessori (Archer site)

General Greene Elementary

Grimsley High

High Point Central High

Jones K-8 (with an addition)

Lincoln Academy 4-8

Early College High School Leadership Academy (Swann site)

Northeast High

Parkview Village Elementary

Penn-Griffen 6-12 VPA

Sedgefield Elementary

Shadybrook Elementary

Smith High

Welborn/Kearns 6-12

Western High