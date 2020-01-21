Guilford County commissioners, school board to discuss $2 billion plan to repair, rebuild schools

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A $2 billion question is on the table for Guilford County commissioners and school leaders as talks continue Tuesday.
The school district says it needs the money to make long-overdue repairs to its aging school buildings. Now the challenge is finding it.
Tuesday morning, commissioners and the school board are having a committee meeting to discuss the plans.
Leaders are considering a bond referendum, a half-cent sales tax and other options.
No matter what it will probably come down to the taxpayer to some degree to vote on.
They also plan to focus on priorities for this $2 billion plan.
The master plan the district revealed in November says one of the main goals is fully renovating 19 schools and rebuilding 22.
These are the schools in the worst condition that need a new modern design.
There are also plans to build new schools where the county is growing, planning for economic development.
The priorities are important to outline because county commissioners say these projects will have to happen over a period of time, possibly 10 to 15 years.
Funding from bonds is released in pieces, so as projects progress more money would be released.
The committee will discuss the plans at 10 a.m. Tuesday, but any decisions made in this meeting will still have to go to the full commissioners for a vote.
Guilford County Schools' $2 billion plan
Guilford County school board members met with county commissioners in December, revealing a two-phase plan illustrating the possible priority projects for the school system.
The $2 billion master plan for Guilford County Schools involves shutting down 13 schools, renovating and rebuilding others, and creating new ones, to make massive improvements to the Triad's largest school system.
The 13 schools that would close are:
- Brown Summit Middle School
- Cone Elementary School
- Doris Henderson Newcomers School
- Erwin Montessori
- Hampton Elementary School
- Madison Elementary School
- Murphey Elementary School
- Oak Hill Elementary School
- Peeler Elementary School
- SCALE-Greensboro/Twilight High School
- Southern Elementary School
- Sumner Elementary School
- Wiley Elementary School
Another 11 administrative buildings would also close, including Merritt Drive Annex, Prescott Street Tech Department, Lees Chapel, Franklin Boulevard/Moen Transportation, Eugene Street, Laughlin Professional Center, Psychological Services, Market Street, Grimes Avenue Warehouse and Naco Road Maintenance.
This is a list of the 22 schools that would be rebuilt under this proposal:
- Allen Jay Elementary
- Bessemer Elementary
- Brooks Global Studies Elementary
- Claxton Elementary
- Foust Elementary
- Frazier Elementary
- Irving Park Elementary
- Jackson 6-12 Preparatory Academy
- Joyner Elementary
- Kirkman Park Elementary (which would become a visual/performing arts magnet elementary school)
- Kiser Middle
- Millis Road Elementary
- Montlieu Academy of Technology
- Morehead Elementary
- Northwood Elementary
- Page High (on Cone Elementary School's site and moving the biomedical/health sciences academy to this school)
- Peck Elementary (which would become a regional expeditionary K-8 magnet school)
- Southern High
- Sternberger Elementary
- Vandalia Elementary
- Washington Elementary (as a K-8 computer science magnet school)
- Weaver Academy
This is a list of the 19 schools, which are in the worst condition compared to the cost of replacement, slated for full renovations:
- Newcomers School (Academy at Smith site)
- Allen Middle
- Alternative Programs (Weaver site)
- Andrews High
- Erwin Montessori (Archer site)
- General Greene Elementary
- Grimsley High
- High Point Central High
- Jones K-8 (with an addition)
- Lincoln Academy 4-8
- Early College High School Leadership Academy (Swann site)
- Northeast High
- Parkview Village Elementary
- Penn-Griffen 6-12 VPA
- Sedgefield Elementary
- Shadybrook Elementary
- Smith High
- Welborn/Kearns 6-12
- Western High