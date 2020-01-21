Watch Live: Guilford County commissioners, school board to discuss $2 billion plan to repair, rebuild schools

Former Randolph County math teacher charged with rape

Posted 8:50 am, January 21, 2020, by , Updated at 09:16AM, January 21, 2020
Brian Antonio Guerrero

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County math teacher has been accused of rape.

Brian Antonio Guerrero, 24, of Ramseur, was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree forcible rape, according to jail records.

Greensboro police say the charge has nothing to do with any students. The charge involves another adult.

The Randolph County School System says Guerrero was hired on July 27, 2018.

He taught math at Randolph Early College High School.

The school system says he no longer works for the district after he resigned Monday. As of Tuesday morning, Guerrero is still listed as a math teacher on the Randolph Early College High School website.

He received a $350,000 secured bond, according to jail records.

