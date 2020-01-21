Family pushes for answers one year after Davidson County man’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- Family members of a missing Davidson County man plan to gather this weekend for a ceremony of remembrance.

30-year-old Daniel Price was reported missing Jan. 23, 2019.

“He’s fun, he’s an outgoing person. He could quit a job and have a job the next day. He loved his horses, his dog, his daughter, he just loved life,” said Price’s mother, Tina Vehec. “He wouldn’t have walked away from anybody he wouldn’t have walked away from us.”

Vehec lives in South Carolina but recalls coming to search for her son after he disappeared.

“We searched around where he resided but nothing yielded of that,” she said.

A spokesperson for the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that the case is still an active investigation.

Capt. Cory Mann called the disappearance suspicious and said that detectives are still following up on leads.

“The not knowing, that’s it, if I knew something had happened, or he had passed or whatever you could take that one day at a time, it’s not knowing where he is or what’s going on,” Vehec said.

Price was reported missing along with two people he lived with at a home near High Rock Lake.

The two others were later found and gave a statement to deputies.

The ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. at the Deepwater Baptist Church in Lexington.

“It’s to bring Danny’s friends together so that he knows that we haven’t forgotten him. Prayer does a lot of work and just to remember what’s going on and for the community to remember what’s going on that he’s not forgotten,” Vehec said.