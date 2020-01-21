Chief referee gives a behind-the-scenes look at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Figure Skating Championships have arrived in Greensboro, and we got a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

Chief Referee Kathleen Krieger joined us to tell us what this is all about.

The competition begins Tuesday, Jan. 21 at the 2020 Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships with junior competition taking center stage.

Kickoff also includes the official start of the championship FanFest, which will include 20,000 feet of free interactive games, live music, contests, entertainment and even a mini-sheet of ice for exhibitions and medalist ceremonies.

Even Elsa, Anna and Olaf from Disney's Frozen will be on hand daily for autographs, as well as meet and grees in the "Frozen Zone."

FanFest is open Jan. 21 through 25 and is located in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center.