× 3 out of 4 robbery suspects shot by pizza delivery driver in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An armed robbery didn’t go as planned when a pizza delivery driver shot three of the four people robbing him, WJZY reports.

On Monday at 11:50 p.m. around the 3300 block of Magnolia Hill Drive the intended victim was confronted by four suspects during a pizza delivery, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.

The pizza delivery had his own pistol with him, fired and hit three of the suspects.

The victim called 911 while all four victims ran away, police say.

Officers found two of the suspects and arrested them. A third suspect was also arrested shortly after the first two.

Two of the three suspects reportedly have non-life threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Police say the fourth suspect was arrested after he was dropped off at the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

A 15-year-old was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in a juvenile detention center.

A 16-year-old is being charged as a juvenile because of “Raise the Age” legislation. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is in a juvenile detention center.

Toybyus James Banks, 18, is being treated for minor injuries at a hospital. When he is released, he will be charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Nemiah Zante McInnis, 20, was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after being treated for minor injuries at the hospital. He has previous charges for possession of a stolen vehicle, history of resisting police, motor vehicle theft and larceny from a motor vehicle.

The victim was not injured and police are not looking for anyone else involved in the incident.

Anyone with further information on this crime is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or 911.