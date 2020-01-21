2 arrested, charged after multiple shots fired into occupied vehicle in Summerfield, deputies say

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. — A man and woman were arrested and charged in connection to a shooting Saturday morning, according to a Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Matthew Brian Wilson, 22, of Summerfield, and his girlfriend Ann Marie Smith, 26, of Summerfield, reportedly shot into an occupied vehicle around 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of US 158 West and Price Mill Road.

When Wilson and Smith met the two victims, both groups were in vehicles.

After a verbal altercation, Wilson took a rifle from his vehicle and shot numerous times into the front of the victim’s vehicle, the release says.

Both victims ran away during the shooting, and neither of them was injured.

Investigators believe this incident was not random and the parties involved knew each other.

Wilson was charged with 2 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into an enclosure (vehicle), and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He was arrested and is in the Rockingham County Detention Center under a $200,000. secured bond.

Smith was charged with 3 counts of felony aid and abet.

She was arrested by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and is in the Guilford County Detention Center under a $10,000. secured bond.