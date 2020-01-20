Woman arrested, charged with hit-and-run after cyclist hit south of Winston-Salem, troopers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- A driver involved in a hit-and-run south of Winston-Salem was arrested Monday, according to highway patrol.

Troopers say Jessica Miller, 24, of Winston-Salem, was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run, failure to reduce speed to avoid accident and driving while license revoked.

The incident happened on Gumtree Road in the town of Gumtree early Sunday evening.

Friends FOX8 the cyclist hit is Josh Ramsey.

Ramsey was reportedly hit and thrown from his bike as he passed the Old Lexington Road intersection.

His friends say he has multiple injuries, and it’s a miracle that he survived. Ramsey was being treated at the hospital.

FOX8 crews have obtained a security video from neighbors showing the moments after the impact.

Portions of the video have been blurred out.

The video shows a silver and red truck drive past the intersection on Gumtree Road followed by Ramsey rolling on the ground.

The impact and moment Ramsey was thrown from his bicycle is not visible.

