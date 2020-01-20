Wanted New York murder suspect ‘may be in North Carolina,’ police say

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. — A New York murder suspect could be in North Carolina, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Jamaad M. Murphy, 26, of Wallkill, New York, is wanted for a murder committed in New York.

“It is believed that he currently may be in North Carolina,” police say.

Anyone who sees Murphy is asked to call 9-1-1.

Wallkill is accused of shooting and killing a man outside of a Wallkill nightclub on Nov. 3, according to the Orange County, N.Y., District Attorney’s Office. 

He is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment.

