Troopers investigating after cyclist struck in Davidson County hit-and-run
DAVIDSON COUNTY. N.C. — A person was hit by a vehicle in a Davidson County hit-and-run, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 5:15 p.m., a vehicle hit a cyclist at Gumtree Road and Old Thomasville Road.
The driver reportedly drove away from the scene.
A friend tells us the victim’s name is Josh Ramsey.
Troopers have not confirmed the extent of the victim’s injuries.
No word on the description of the suspect vehicle.
35.998031 -80.195424