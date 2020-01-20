× Troopers investigating after cyclist struck in Davidson County hit-and-run

DAVIDSON COUNTY. N.C. — A person was hit by a vehicle in a Davidson County hit-and-run, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 5:15 p.m., a vehicle hit a cyclist at Gumtree Road and Old Thomasville Road.

The driver reportedly drove away from the scene.

A friend tells us the victim’s name is Josh Ramsey.

Troopers have not confirmed the extent of the victim’s injuries.

No word on the description of the suspect vehicle.