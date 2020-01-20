Teen killed in intentionally set house fire, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. -- A Missouri teen died from injuries Saturday from a house that authorities say was intentionally set on fire by a man who lived in the home, KMOV reports.

Dustin Baggett, 15, was pulled from the fire in his home Friday morning.

"It feels wrong," said Nicole Graham, a classmate of Baggett at Hazelwood West High School. "It doesn't feel real. He was always bringing out the best in us. No matter where he went, he always had a happy face on him."

Bobby Copass, who lived in the home, is accused of setting the fire on purpose. He was charged with first-degree arson Friday night.

"It honestly didn't surprise me. Neighbors have been concerned about the way these children have been treated in this house," said neighbor Christina Benjamin. "Neighbors have been calling for help over the years for the way the children in this house have been treated."

Benjamin, along with dozens, gathered outside Dustin's home to remember him.

Neighbors said he had autism and was nonverbal.

Nicole bray lived on the same street as Dustin for more than 40 years.

"We all, kind of, took him in knowing he needed our love," Bray said. "I am happy, now, he is able to not suffer anymore. I love the fact he was able to bring the community together in fewer than two hours."