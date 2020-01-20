Teen football player battling cancer going to Super Bowl thanks to classmates, Make-A-Wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- A high school football player in Arkansas who has been battling lymphoma for the past two years is going to the Super Bowl, KNWA reports.

Micah Johnson, 18, has always wanted to go to the big game, and now he can thanks to his classmates and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Students at Washington Junior High School announced on Thursday that they raised enough money through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to send Johnson to the Super Bowl in Miami with his family.

“I’m actually very pumped,” Johnson said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do forever is go to a Super Bowl.”

He says he hopes the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers play, but he just wants to see a good game.

The game is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the Hard Rock Stadium.