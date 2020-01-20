Skaters rehearse for U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Starting tomorrow, the nation's top figure skaters will be competing in 17 sessions spread over six days. Many of those in Greensboro this week you'll also see in the Winter Olympics set to take place in China in 2022.

FOX8 was in the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center Monday night as skaters rehearsed for the opening ceremony.

"To have ice skating shown on such a large scale is huge for our community alone, but it brings a lot to Greensboro. It'll bring in thousands of people from all over the country as well as be seen all over the country. It's almost like the Olympics in our hometown, just not as big," said Caitie Fortune, skating coach.

For more information on the skating schedule this week and ticket information, visit ncskate2020.com.