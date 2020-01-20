× Shot fired during robbery at Greensboro tobacco store

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating after a robbery at a tobacco store, according to a news release.

At 8:45 p.m. Monday, officers came to the EZ Tobacco at 1031 Alamance Church Road after a reported robbery.

Witnesses said three males with guns came into the store and robbed the business at gunpoint.

One of the robbers fired a shot while inside the business.

The robbers were given cash and ran from the store.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.