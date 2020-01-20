× Red Cross urgently needs type O blood donors due to shortage

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets, according to an American Red Cross news release.

With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments.

Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type, the Red Cross says.

While just 7% of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.

Donors of all blood types, especially types O positive and O negative, are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities are listed below.

Alleghany County:

Sparta

1/27/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sparta United Methodist Church, 190 N. Main St.

2/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1193 US Highway 21 N

_______________

Ashe County:

Jefferson

2/6/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Friendship Baptist Church, 891 Friendship Baptist Church Rd.

_______________

Davidson County:

Denton

1/24/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 7163 New Hope Road

2/3/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Central Methodist Church, 276 W. First St.

2/11/2020: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Woodman of the World Building, 387 Bombay Road

Lexington

2/1/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 902 S Main St

2/3/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Our Lady Of The Rosary Parish Center, 711 South Main Street

2/12/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., First Reformed United Church of Christ, 104 East Center Street

Thomasville

1/26/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 6516 Old Greensboro Road

1/31/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thomasville Church of God, 1200 West Holly Hill

_______________

Davie County:

Advance

1/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Advance Methodist Church, 1911 NC Hwy 801 S

Mocksville

2/7/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Davie High School, 180 War Eagle Road

2/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Davie County Library, 371 North Main Street

_______________

Forsyth County:

Bethania

1/22/2020: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street

Kernersville

1/23/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., The North Carolina Leadership Academy, 4353 High Point Rd

1/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., East Forsyth High School, 2500 West Mountain Street

2/4/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Glenn High School, 1600 Union Cross Road

2/5/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Hawthorne at the Meadows Apartments, 1341 Ellis Forest Road

Lewisville

2/14/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Lewisville Library, 6490 Shallowford Road

Pfafftown

2/5/2020: 9:15 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Ronald Reagan High School, 3750 Transou Road

Walkertown

2/14/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Walkertown Library, 2969 Main Street

Winston Salem

1/21/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/22/2020: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, 575 N. Patterson Avenue

1/22/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/22/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Wake Forest Innovation Quarter, 575 N. Patterson Avenue

1/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/26/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/27/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/28/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/29/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/31/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

1/31/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The Corners at Crystal Lake, 2700 Reynolda Rd

2/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Heavenview United Pentecostal Church, 1410 W. Clemmonsville Road

2/2/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 167 Shady Grove Church Road

2/2/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire & Rescue, 1338 Old Hollow Rd.

2/3/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/4/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/4/2020: 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., WF Wellbeing Center, 1834 Wake Forest Road

2/5/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/6/2020: 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Blvd

2/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Wake Forest Baptist Health, 1920 West 1st Street

2/6/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Blvd

2/6/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/7/2020: 6:30 a.m. – 11 a.m., Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Blvd

2/7/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/7/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Wake Forest Baptist Health, Medical Center Blvd

2/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Olivet Moravian Church, 2205 Olivet Church road

2/9/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/10/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., J.F. Kennedy High School, 890 E 11th St.

2/10/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., WFBH Downtown Plaza, 1200 Martin Luther King Blvd

2/11/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/13/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Novant Health Rehabilitation Hospital an affiliate of Encompass Health, 2475 Hillcrest Center Circle

2/13/2020: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

2/14/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Winston Salem Blood Donation Center, 650 Coliseum Drive

_______________

Guilford County:

Archdale

2/2/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Providence Wesleyan High Point, 1505 East Fairfield Road

Browns Summit

2/13/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Locust Grove Baptist Church Brown Summit, 4707 Hwy. 150 West

Gibsonville

2/15/2020: 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 461 Browns Chapel Rd

Greensboro

1/21/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Revolution Mill, 1250 Revolution Mill Drive

1/21/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road

1/21/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Center United Methodist Ch Greensboro, 6142 Lake Brandt Rd.

1/22/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/23/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/24/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Terminix of the Triad, 1703 Wendover Ave E

1/25/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/26/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 410 Holden Road

1/26/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/27/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Spears Family YMCA, 3216 Horse Pen Creek Road

1/27/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/28/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/29/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/30/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

1/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy, 2500 Fairfax Road

1/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Fellowship Presbyterian Church, 2005 New Garden Road

1/31/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/1/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/2/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/3/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/4/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/4/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Friendly Avenue Baptist Church, 4800 W. Friendly Ave.

2/5/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/6/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/6/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Western Guilford Middle School, 401 College Road

2/7/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/7/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Claxton Elementary School, 3720 Pinetop Rd.

2/8/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/9/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/10/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Brady Trane Service, 2025 16th Street

2/10/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/11/2020: 11:45 a.m. – 7 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/11/2020: 3:30 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rehobeth United Methodist Church, 4475 Rehobeth Church Road

2/12/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/12/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., ECPI University, 7802 Airport Center Drive

2/12/2020: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Garden Friends School, 2015 Pleasant Ridge Rd

2/12/2020: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Hunter Elementary, 1305 Merritt Drive

2/13/2020: 11:15 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/14/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/15/2020: 8:45 a.m. – 4 p.m., Greensboro Blood Donation Center, 1501 Yanceyville Street

2/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Concord Friends Meeting, 5000 Old Randleman Road

2/15/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Southside Baptist Church, 1001 Greenhaven Drive

High Point

1/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., High Point University Slane Center, 833 Montlieu Ave

1/28/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road

2/1/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Hartley Drive YMCA, 150 W. Hartley Drive

2/1/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 918 N. Main Street

2/10/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Fairfield United Methodist, 1505 NC Hwy 62 West

2/11/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., High Point University, 802 International Avenue

2/13/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., High Point Furniture Bedford Street, 1104 Bedford Street

Jamestown

1/21/2020: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Guilford Tech Community College, 601 East Main Street

2/12/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St. Timothy’s United Methodist Church, 5228 Hilltop Road

McLeansville

2/3/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Northeast Guilford High School, 6700 Mcleansville Road

Oak Ridge

2/10/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Oak Ridge United Methodist Church, 2424 Oak Ridge Road

Stokesdale

1/28/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stokesdale United Methodist Church, 8305 Loyola Dr

_______________

Rockingham County:

Eden

1/24/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Meadow View UMC, 768 Summit Rd

1/25/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Dan River Wesleyan Church, 191 Dan River Church Road

2/5/2020: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., City of Eden Public Works, 1050 Klyce Street

2/6/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Eden YMCA, 301 South Kennedy Street

Mayodan

2/4/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., M & M Rec Center, 300 S 2nd Ave

Reidsville

1/25/2020: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Street

Stoneville

1/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Vera Holland Center, 203 East Main Street

Wentworth

1/23/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wentworth School Wentworth, 8806 NC Hwy 87

_______________

Rowan County:

Rockwell

1/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saleeby-Fisher YMCA, 790 Crescent Road

1/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Rockwell Amvets, 427 Link Street

Salisbury

1/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Life Church – Salisbury, 708 Jake Alexander Blvd. W

1/23/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Stallings Memorial Baptist-Salisbury, 817 S. Main Street

1/24/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rowan County Rescue Squad, 1140 Julian Road

1/24/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., WAL-MART Supercenter Store #1552, 323 S. Arlington Street

2/3/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Life Church – Salisbury, 708 Jake Alexander Blvd. W

2/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Calvary Baptist Tabernacle, 3760 Stokes Ferry Road

2/12/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rowan-Cabarrus Community College North Campus, 1333 Jake Alexander Blvd.

_______________

Stokes County:

King

2/5/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., King Elementary, 152 East School Street

2/12/2020: 8 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., West Stokes High School, 1400 Priddy Road

Walnut Cove

1/25/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Fulp Moravian Church, 1556 US 311 South

1/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Stokes Early College, 1165 Dodgetown Road

_______________

Surry County:

Dobson

1/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Dobson Elementary School, 400 West Atkins Street

2/5/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Surry Community College, 630 South Main Street

2/6/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Surry County Government Center, 118 Hamby Road

Elkin

2/8/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 593 Pleasant Hill Dr

2/9/2020: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Elkin First Baptist Church, 110 Gwyn Avenue

Lowgap

1/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Cedar Ridge Elementary School, 734 Flippin Road

Mount Airy

1/21/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

1/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., White Plains Elementary, 710 Cadle Ford Rd

1/30/2020: 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., Central States Manufacturing, 751 Piedmont Triad West Drive

1/31/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford Street

2/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Surry American Red Cross, 844 Westlake Drive

2/9/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road

Pilot Mountain

1/27/2020: 12 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion Street

_______________

Watauga County:

Boone

1/21/2020: 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Appalachian State University, 231 Plemmons Student Union, ASU

1/23/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 131 Big Valley Street

1/27/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Boone UMC, 471 New Market Blvd

2/4/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Holiday Inn Express Boone, 1943 Blowing Rock Rd

2/8/2020: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 115 E King St

2/11/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 259 Pilgrims Way

2/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Plemmons Student Union, Howard Street

_______________

Wilkes County:

Millers Creek

2/3/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Millers Creek United Methodist Church, 3260 North NC Hwy 16

North Wilkesboro

1/24/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dom Bakeries, 908 D Street

2/14/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Novant Health Wilkes Medical Associates, 1919 West Park Drive

Ronda

1/30/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Temple Hill United Methodist Church, 1192 Somers Road

2/6/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Ronda Clingman Elementary School, 316 Ronda Clingman School Road

2/13/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Maple Springs Baptist Church, 150 Maple Springs Church Rd.

Wilkesboro

1/22/2020: 3 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Sweet Frog – Wilkesboro, 1510-D Winkler Mill Road Ext.

1/30/2020: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Union United Methodist Church, 708 Curtis Bridge Rd.

_______________

Yadkin County:

East Bend

1/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Forbush Elementary School Gym, 1400 Bloomtown Rd

Jonesville

2/11/2020: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Jonesville Library, 560 Winston Road

Yadkinville

1/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Lowes Foods Yadkinville, 948 South State St